SALISBURY, Md. - Artists from Salisbury to Los Angeles are coming together this week to create seven new murals in downtown Salisbury.
The Shore Walls Mural Festival is scheduled for May 26 through May 30, with music and art activities scheduled every day at Unity Square from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and a grand reveal on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Organizers say the event is free and open to the public. They say they are inviting the community to come and visit the mural locations. They also say there will be one mural that anyone can contribute to.
There will be a mural at 145 W. Market St., painted by Brandon Bell, founder and creator of We Are Limitless Studios, who is organizing Shore Walls.
There will be three murals 213 W. Main St, one painted by Eastern Shore artist Samantha Nibblett, another by Salisbury-based artist Miriam Moran, and the third by Salisbury-based artist Jason Wharton.
Another mural is planned for 100 E. Main St., painted by Olga DeShields, a Snow Hill-based artist.
A Baltimore-based artist duo, Hanna Morana and Lindy Swan, who call themselves Red Swan, will paint a mural on 308 E. Main St.
Los Angeles-based muralist Hannah Webb will paint a mural on 120 E. Market St.
The grand finale on Saturday will feature art vendors, live music, public mural tours, interactive art and games, and the last chance for visitors to add to the community mural.