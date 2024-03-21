Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... Despite diminishing winds, the combination of low relative humidity values between 20 to 25%, north-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, and dry fuels will again result in an increased fire danger for the Maryland eastern shore. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.