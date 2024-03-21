SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds have announced an open house event and first practice to kick off their 2024 season.
The Shorebirds say the event will be held at the Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury on April 3rd from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fans will be able to watch the team’s first practice of the season, receive autographs, take stadium tours, and more at the event. Free access to the Shorebirds Kids Zone and Inflatables will also be available.
The event is free to all fans, according to the team, with a free hot dog and Pepsi offered to any fan who brings 4 canned food items to donate to the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign.
“We are very excited to welcome our fans out to Perdue Stadium for the first time this season to get their first-look at the Shorebirds for 2024,” Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters said. “From the first practice, to inflatables, to food, there is fun for everyone and we would like to invite you to join us in welcoming the newest Shorebirds players and coaches to Delmarva.”
Any questions can be directed to the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or by email to info@shorebirds.com.