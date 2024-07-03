DOVER, DE– Dover Police arrested a man on drug and firearm charges following an early morning shots fired complaint near South New Street.
Officers responded to the area shortly after 4 a.m. on July 3 and reviewed downtown surveillance footage to identify a suspect.
Police reportedly located the suspect nearby, identified as 32-year-old Agmere Matthews, of Dover, and took him into custody.
A search of Matthews revealed approximately 23 grams of crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of money on his person, according to a press release.
While canvassing the area Matthews came from, police say they found a Walther .38 caliber firearm.
Matthews was taken to Dover Police Department for arraignment before being committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $55,000 secured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited