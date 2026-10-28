DOVER, Del. – Dover police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home and a parked vehicle Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 500 block of River Road around 4:22 p.m. Oct. 27 for a report of shots fired.
Investigators determined gunfire originated near River Road and Sussex Avenue, striking a second-story window of a nearby home and a parked vehicle.
A 10-year-old girl was inside the home at the time but was not injured. No injuries were reported.
Police recovered multiple shell casings while searching the area. The suspects were described as three males wearing dark clothing.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover police at 302-736-7111.