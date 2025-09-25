Shooting Damages Homes in Dover

(Photo: MGN)

DOVER, DE Dover Police are investigating a shots-fired incident which damaged a home on West Reed Street Wednesday night.

Officers responded to shooting reports in the 300 block of West Reed Street around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Investigators say they found evidence a shooting had occurred, including damage to an unoccupied home. No injuries were reported, according to police.

While there are no leads at this time, anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

