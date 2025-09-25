DOVER, DE– Dover Police are investigating a shots-fired incident which damaged a home on West Reed Street Wednesday night.
Officers responded to shooting reports in the 300 block of West Reed Street around 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Investigators say they found evidence a shooting had occurred, including damage to an unoccupied home. No injuries were reported, according to police.
While there are no leads at this time, anyone with information is urged to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.