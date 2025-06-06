POCOMOKE CITY, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred on Friday night.
According to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, around 8:05pm, officers were dispatched to the area of Moore Street to assist the Pocomoke City Police Department with the report of shots-fired.
Officers determined that the gunfire hit an occupied vehicle and two homes. There are no reported injuries at this time.
At 10:15pm, the sheriff's office said their detectives were at the scene and assuming the investigation. They added that there is no immediate threat to the public but law enforcement were asking the public to avoid the area while the scene was being processed.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Worcester County Sheriff's Office at 410-632-1111.