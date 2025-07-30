SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a shots-fired incident that occurred in Kent County on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, July 29th, at approximately 9:20pm, the Smyrna Police Department responded to the area of Sunnyside Park for the report of shots fired.
Smyrna PD say there were no injuries reported, but two homes in the area were struck by gunfire.
According to police, a birthday party was taking place at the park in the area when an unknown suspect or suspects began firing a gun before fleeing the area.
The Smyrna Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact them at 302-653-9217. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.