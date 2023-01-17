Shots Fired Lead to Drug Bust in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. - Officers responding to shots fired found drugs inside of a home.
According to the Seaford Police Department, on Jan. 16 around 10:52 p.m., officers responded to State Street for reported shots fired. Officers say they located shell casings from a handgun in the road and later found a bullet in the road from those same shell casings.
While checking the area for injured persons or damaged property, officers reportedly located a damaged front window at a home. Officers say a closer look revealed a large quantity of marijuana sitting on the bed right in front of the window.
Seaford police say the homeowner came to the door and told them the room belonged to her adult daughter. The homeowner said that her adult daughter and boyfriend were the victims of the shooting, according to police.
Police got verbal consent from the daughter to search her room and vehicle. During the search, police say they found approximately 4.4 lbs of psychedelic mushrooms, 6.6 lbs of marijuana, 1.1 lbs of THC wax, and $5,724 were seized. Police also found incendiary ammunition.
Investigations are still ongoing. Police determined no one was injured in the incident. Charges are pending for the possession of the non-narcotics.
Anyone with additional information about the shots fired complaint is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (302) 629-6645, ext. 1217, or Crime Stoppers at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com 1-800-847-333.