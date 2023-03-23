LAUREL, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just days apart at the same location in Laurel.
Police initially responded to a home on Shiloh Church Road on March 19th to reports of shots being fired. Investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired several shots into the side of a house around 3 a.m.
Just days later, today, the police responded in the early morning hours to the same residence to additional shots being fired at the home. None of the occupants of the house were injured in either occurrence. No suspects have yet been identified and no video or images of the incidents are yet available.
The Delaware State police is actively investigating these incidents. Detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact Detective Z. Spudis or Detective K. Wideman at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.