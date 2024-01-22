BERLIN, Md. -- Town leaders will look to the county and state for help to increase pedestrian safety. Officials could send a letter to county commissioners, asking them to make six pedestrian safety projects a priority for 2024, including the addition of sidewalks to Old Ocean City Boulevard.
The current state of walkability in this area has become a pressing issue, prompting local leaders to take action.
While Old Ocean City Boulevard is not entirely devoid of sidewalks, existing ones abruptly come to an end in certain sections. In other areas, the sole separation between pedestrians or cyclists and passing traffic is a thin white line. Sprinkle in the various businesses along this stretch, including a brewery, a pizza shop, a salon, a distillery, and a bank, and the neighbors say the areas growth warrants more sidewalks.
Gee Williams, a long-time resident with 50 years of experience on this road, notes a substantial increase in both vehicular and foot traffic in recent years.
"The number of businesses on this street has hit the tipping point and I have noticed, particularly in the last year the number of pedestrians and the number of people on bicycles, as well as the automotive traffic has increased noticeably.”
In response to these concerns, Berlin leaders are contemplating sending a letter to county leaders, urging them to include specific projects in their state transportation priorities for 2024. Notably, the addition of sidewalks to Old Ocean City Boulevard is a key item on this list. The urgency is highlighted by a notable incident in 2022 when two pedestrians were struck on this road.
Local business owner Bryan Brushmiller expresses the need for enhanced safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
"We don't want to see that happen again," said Brushmiller. "We do have a lot of traffic on this road, and I think sidewalks and even maybe some safety lighting would be a great addition," says Brushmiller.
With the future development of Heron Park still undecided, Williams emphasizes the importance of planning for increased foot traffic.
"When they transform that, there's even more people, and so right now based on what I see every day, there needs to be sidewalks on both sides of this road."
Neighbors and officials, both seeking solutions that will create a safer and more pedestrian-friendly environment on Old Ocean City Boulevard.