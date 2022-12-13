SALISBURY, Md. - A big change is in store for a busy section of Route 13 in North Salisbury.
Maryland's State Highway Administration is in the design phase of a project to construct sidewalks along both north and southbound Route 13 from the Maryland State Police Barrack at Dagsboro Road to the mall at Centre Road.
The 1.3 mile stretch is traveled by over 36,000 vehicles each day.
Chris Bengel regularly travels Route 13. He thinks sidewalks are a good idea.
"The first thing I think about is safety. This is a really congested area. Every time we're around this area and especially this time of the year, there's people running across so anything for safety I think probably is a good idea," he said.
Ja'Rell Peters works along Route 13 and says he's seen how dangerous not having a sidewalk can be for pedestrians and drivers.
"People always walk there anyway. It's usually drivers that have to dodge them. So as long as people have a place to walk and drivers don't have to worry about people in the road," he said.
Jeanie Bozman says she knows the sidewalk construction will bring traffic but says it won't stop her from visiting this part of Salisbury.
"It won't bother me one way or another. If I have to come out to the north end, I'll still come out," she said.
The project will also include pedestrian activated signals, crosswalks at intersections and the installation of storm drains.
State officials say the project is in the design phase which will take until 2025.
Construction isn't expected to begin until Summer of 2026.