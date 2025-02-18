Six Animals Killed in Ridgely Shed Fire

RIDGELY, MD– The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a shed fire which killed six animals Saturday morning.
The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire at 14137 Oakland Road shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 15. The Fire Marshal says 28 firefighters spent approximately one hour extinguishing the flames before the scene was turned over for investigation.
Officials say an unspecified electrical issue inside the shed started the fire, which then spread to an adjacent kennel and storage building. One dog and five rabbits were reportedly killed in the fire.
No other injuries were reported.
Damages are estimated at $20,000, according to a press release.