Six Animals Killed in Ridgely Shed Fire

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a shed fire which killed six animals Feb. 15. 

 Photo: Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal

RIDGELY, MD– The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a shed fire which killed six animals Saturday morning.

The Ridgely Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire at 14137 Oakland Road shortly before 11 a.m. on Feb. 15. The Fire Marshal says 28 firefighters spent approximately one hour extinguishing the flames before the scene was turned over for investigation.

Officials say an unspecified electrical issue inside the shed started the fire, which then spread to an adjacent kennel and storage building. One dog and five rabbits were reportedly killed in the fire.

No other injuries were reported. 

Damages are estimated at $20,000, according to a press release.

Tags

Producer

Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

Recommended for you