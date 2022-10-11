REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police say one adult and five juveniles are facing multiple charges after they shoplifted thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an outlet store in Rehoboth Beach before leading troopers on a car chase.
Police said that at 3:45 p.m., troopers were alerted to a shoplifting that had just occurred at the Under Armour outlet in Rehoboth Beach, located at 36698 Bayside Outlet Drive. Dispatchers advised troopers that the suspects had fled from the area in a blue 2013 Chevrolet Equinox that had been seen traveling northbound on Coastal Highway.
Troopers located the Equinox on Coastal Highway in the area of Broadkill Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Police said however, that the driver of the Equinox failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, troopers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near the intersection of Coastal Highway and Bakersfield Road. The Equinox subsequently became disabled and came to a stop on the 10000 block of Coastal Highway. All six occupants then reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran. With the assistance of the Delaware State Police Aviation Unit, troopers were able to locate and take all six individuals into custody.
The Chevrolet Equinox was found to have been reported as stolen on Oct. 7, 2022, by Delaware State Police Troop 9. Police said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of more than $2,000 worth of merchandise shoplifted from Under Armour and approximately .019 grams of marijuana. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the stolen vehicle was successfully recovered by the Delaware State Police.
All six suspects were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
1. 16-year-old male juvenile:
- Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
- Numerous traffic charges
The 16-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $2,516 secured bond.
2. 17-year-old male juvenile:
- Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
The 17-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.
3. Terrance Selby, 20, of Dover, Delaware:
- Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Attempted Theft Under $1,500 Where Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
Selby was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $10,200 unsecured bond.
4. 17-year-old male juvenile:
- Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
The 17-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.
5. 17-year-old male juvenile:
- Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
The 17-year-old juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $2,101 unsecured bond.
6. 17-year-old male juvenile:
- Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Trespass Second Degree
The 17-year-old male juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on his own recognizance.