GEORGETOWN, DE– Georgetown Police say they recovered a credit card skimming device from a Dollar General store.
Officers say such devices can be used to steal customers’ credit card numbers and banking information.
Customers who recently shopped at Dollar General at 432 E. Market Street are advised to review banking statements to ensure no funds were lost or unauthorized access granted, according to police.
Georgetown Police say they will contact local businesses to ensure employees regularly check for skimming devices.
Any questions can be directed to the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613, referencing case #24-4205.