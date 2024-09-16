SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - Delaware State Police are investigating skimming devices found at several Wawa locations in Sussex County, Delaware.
The Delaware State Police report that skimming devices have been found at self-checkout kiosks at several Wawa locations in Sussex County. DSP say anyone that used one of the kiosks/completed transactions at the following locations between August 31, 2024 and September 14, 2024, is suggested to review their banking or credit card accounts for fraudulent transactions:
- 24930 John J Williams Highway, Millsboro, Delaware
- 30155 Veterans Way, Wawa, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
- 35436 Wolfe Neck Rd, Wawa, Rehoboth, Delaware
- 17663 Dartmouth Dr, Lewes, Delaware
The following suggestions on how to avoid becoming the victim of skimming devices has been provided by Delaware State Police.
Check for a camera as it could be used to record the PINs being entered & avoid using the debit payment option where PINs are required.
Tap-to-pay is currently the most secure method of payment, followed by the EMV chip payment method.
Check for signs of tampering.
Pull on the card slot and wiggle the keypad since the skimming devices are usually placed directly over the actual slot.
If anyone finds a possible skimming device, notify the business management.
Monitor banking or credit accounts for fraudulent transactions.
- Report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
State police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is urged to contact DSP at (302) 752-3806.