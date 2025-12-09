SLAUGHTER BEACH, DE- Slaughter Beach is seeking to upgrade its camera system to enhance safety and better support law enforcement.
At last night’s council meeting, Slaughter Beach leaders discussed plans to upgrade the town’s security cameras. Town officials said they are looking to improve existing cameras along Bay Avenue, at the town’s entrances and exits, and around the fire station to enhance overall coverage and safety.
While security cameras around Slaughter Beach have been in place for years, Town Manager Julia Geha says the current system has one major limitation.
"What we found in the last year is that we cannot read license plates. And if you can read the license plates of every car that comes in and out, it's much better for the police. So we agreed we would look into upgrading each of the cameras."
The push for upgrades follows a June 2025 shooting in Slaughter Beach, when masked suspects opened fire on attendees at a party at the pavilion behind the fire company.
Geha says the limitations of the security footage made the investigation more difficult for Delaware State Police.
"They found all the people responsible for the shooting, but it probably would have gone a lot faster if we had a better security system."
Town leaders estimate the proposed upgrades will cost between $30,000 and $50,000, plus monthly fees.
Neighbors like Kelly Quinn of Slaughter Beach say the upgrades are necessary and worth the cost, providing more eyes on the town to protect residents and visitors while also assisting Delaware State Police.
"It's important because you actually need these license plates to be able to help the state police and be able to identify anybody who may be doing something wrong, shooting, for example."
With no local police department — and many homes empty much of the year — Slaughter Beach neighbor Kaye Corbliss says upgraded cameras are more than necessary.
"When only maybe 50 or 60 percent of residents are here full time, that makes a huge difference in terms of those of us who are here and want to make sure that this stays a safe place to live."
Town leaders said the project is moving forward after reissuing the RFP to clarify technical details. Bids will be reviewed publicly, and the town hopes to use infrastructure funds to help cover the cost.
The goal is to have the upgraded system, including new cameras, in place before the start of the Summer 2026 season.