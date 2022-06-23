SMITH ISLAND, Md.- The U.S. Economic Development Administration has awarded $1 million, matched by $250,000 in local investment, to Somerset County to support the restoration and resurfacing of Smith Island county roads to improve tourism on the island.
The project will reconstruct major tourist roads leading to significant tourism sites on the island to help address the economic harm to the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Officials said Smith Island has experienced significant erosion as a result of rising water levels and declining revenues exacerbated by the pandemic. Once completed, the project will assist in the region's recovery and make it more resilient to fluctuations in tourism, which will help increase employment opportunities, save jobs, spur private investment, and advance economic resiliency throughout the region. The grantee estimates that this investment will help create 10 jobs, save six jobs, and leverage $100,000 in private investment.
The Somerset County Roads Department will monitor the scope of work and ensure it is up to county standards, and Somerset County Recreation, Parks and Tourism will manage the funds.
Roads on the island serve as trails for cyclists and walkers, and making improvements will add to the visitor experience and improve conditions in the three island communities for the residents, officials said.