SMITH ISLAND, MD – Life has been anything but quiet for Mary Ada Marshall, a beloved Smith Island cake maker, since her feature on CBS's 60 Minutes aired this past Sunday.
The segment shined a brief spotlight on Marshall’s life and work, sharing her story—and her cakes—with a national audience. Almost immediately, the phones started ringing.
As calls poured in from across the country to order cakes, Marshall reflected on the whirlwind experience.
“My phone began to ring before the segment of 60 Minutes was over. It went on until 9:30 at night. I finally took it off the hook and went to bed and got up the next morning. I didn’t more than put that thing back on the hook, and here it started, and I said, ‘Well, dear Lord, what have I got myself into here at the holidays?’”
Despite the flurry of activity, Marshall is steadfast in her commitment to quality and love in her baking. She makes each Smith Island cake—from scratch, by hand, and by herself—in her kitchen on the island.
“I just love the adventure of talking to people and servicing them. It gives me some income, but I just enjoy what I do. I have loved to cook since I was a little girl; I used to stand on a footstool and make a cake with my mom.”
For Marshall, these cakes are more than just desserts—they’re ambassadors for Smith Island, telling the story of its people and its culture.
“But it’s just when you say ‘Smith Island Cake’—well, where is that place? Where is Smith Island? Well, guess what? We’re right out here in the middle of the Chesapeake bay, a little tiny piece of land, and all of a sudden we’ve come to life. And I’m glad I’ve had a part of it; it’s been fun.”
The attention has brought pride and excitement for Marshall.
“I only wish that my grandmom, who was known as a great cook, and my mother could see, my dad too if he could have, just they could have seen what has developed in my lifetime. I never thought all this would take place in my life, and I’d be a part of it.”