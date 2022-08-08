SMITH ISLAND, Md.-On Thursday, a waterspout touched down in the Chesapeake Bay just west of Smith Island just before 7:20 PM. The waterspout came ashore and tracked across the western and northern portion of Smith Island (seen above) as a high-end EF-1 tornado, with estimated winds of 110 mph. The tornado ripped the roof off of Island Time Bed and Breakfast and another block building.
In addition, a mobile home just north of these two buildings was completely destroyed and one resident was injured. Multiple trees were downed as well.
There were no fatalities.