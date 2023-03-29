Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 1 PM EDT Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&