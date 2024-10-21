Aces Liberty Basketball

New York Liberty's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (44) gestures to teammates after making a three-point shot during the first half of a WNBA basketball semifinal game against the Las Vegas Aces, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in New York.

 Frank Franklin II - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

KENT CO., DE - Smyrna High School alumna and New York Liberty Basketball Player Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, was crowned a WNBA Champion on Sunday night. 

The New York Liberty is celebrating their WNBA title as they beat the Minnestoa Lynx, 67-62 in overtime, on October 20th. Among the winning team's athletes is Smyrna High School alumna and Delaware native, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton.

Laney-Hamilton was born in Clayton, Delaware and played for Smyrna High School's women's basketball team, graduating in 2011. During her time at Smyrna, she was named a McDonald's All-American player, playing in the annual all-star graduate basketball game. She was also honored as a WBCA All-America player. 

Following high school, she played four years of college basketball at Rutgers University. USA Basketball notes her as a 2015 AP All-American honorable mention, All-Big Ten Conference first team, All-Met first team, All-American Athletic Conference second team, and Big East Conference All-Freshman Team. 

Laney-Hamilton was drafted into the WNBA in 2015 by Chicago Sky with a 17th overall pick and continued to play 3 seasons with the team. She also played single seasons on Indiana Fever, Connecticut Sun, and Atlanta Dream. 

In 2021, Laney-Hamilton signed with New York Liberty as a Forward/Guard, and has just wrapped up her fourth season with the team. This was her 8th year playing for the WNBA.  

