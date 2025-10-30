DOVER, De. - The Dover Police Department say they've arrested Phillip Nelson, a 46-year-old man from Smyrna, De. in connection with a robbery that occurred late last week. The investigation into that robbery began on October 23 at 1:34 p.m. when Dover Police were contacted about a robbery at Diamond Valley Jewelers in the Dover Mall. Officers responded to the scene and spoke with the business about the incident. The investigation revealed that a male and female entered the store, said they had a firearm, and removed merchandise from the store without paying.
Police say the male suspect was later identified as Phillip Nelson. On October 29 at 2 p.m., the Dover Police Department's Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at an apartment in the unit block of Courtside Drive in Dover. Nelson was arrested without incident and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $62,000 cash bail.
He has been charged with the following:
- Robbery First Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Conspiracy Second Degree
The other suspect has been identified as Monifah Carter, a 29-year-old woman from Dover, De. She is currently wanted and warrants are on file for her arrest. If you have information on her whereabouts, Dover Police asks that you contact them at 302-736-7111.