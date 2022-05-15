SMYRNA, Del.- A Smyrna man has been arrested for stealing a car and running from the scene of a crash following a police chase, early Saturday morning.
Delaware State Police say just after 5 a.m. troopers were called to Wheatleys Pond Rd. to help the Smyrna Police Department search for a suspect who ran from a crash after being in a car chase with police. The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old David Harris.
Through an investigation, it was found that Harris was driving a stolen car he took earlier in the morning from a home on the 800 block of West Mount Vernon St. He also took $270 worth of property from the car.
Harris was later found at his home and was arrested without incident.
David was transported back to Smyrna Police Department and charged with the following crimes:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Theft under $1500
- Criminal Trespass
David was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $4000 secured bond. All pursuit-related crimes were charged by Smyrna Police Department.