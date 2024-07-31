SMYRNA, DE.- Smyrna Police are searching for two suspects involved in a vehicle theft.
Police say two women are wanted in connection to a vehicle that was stolen around 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 28.
They describe the suspects as a 20 to 30-year-old woman and a 20 to 30-year-old pregnant woman.
Video of the two suspects can be found here.
Anybody with information regarding these suspects is urged to contact Detective M. Sarkissian at 302-653-9217 or via email at matthew.sarkissian@cj.state.de.us. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. Tips can remain anonymous.