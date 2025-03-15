SMYRNA, DE - A operational referendum in the Smyrna School District failed to pass on Saturday night.
A vote in Smyrna on Saturday ended in the community not passing a $5.4 million referendum. The school district asked for an increase in property taxes to provide funding for ongoing operations. Those operations included retaining educators, enhancing school safety, and improving instructional technology.
The unofficial results are provided by the Delaware Department of Elections:
Against: 2,153
For: 1,467