SMYRNA, De. - A referendum in the Smyrna School District failed to pass on Saturday.
Voters in the district made choices on two questions that, if passed, would've provided the district funding for initiatives.
Question one would provide capital improvement project funds, supporting building a new intermediate school and expanding north elementary schools.
Question two would've supporting operating expenses, including hiring constables and mental health support.
Both questions failed to pass, with the first question receiving 1,079 votes against and 874 votes in favor. The second question received 1,129 votes against and 820 in favor. These are unofficial results at this time.
After the results were shared, the district released a statement saying in part: "We want to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who supported us in today's referendum. While the outcome wasn't what we hoped for, we are determined to press forward. We will reflect, regroup, and reevaluate our next steps. This isn't just about funding; but rather about investing in our students, staff, and community's future. Your continued support of our school district is invaluable as we continue to provide the best education possible for our students."