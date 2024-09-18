SMYRNA, DE— The Smyrna skatepark in George Wright Park, started getting torn down on Tuesday, without any prior notice to the public. The skatepark, which has been a community landmark since the early 2000s, was planned to get demolished by the city for months- yet the public was never informed.
Mayor Robert Johnson confirmed the city voted to remove the skatepark during a Parks and Recreation meeting on July 17. The demolition began Tuesday, catching many by surprise and leading to immediate backlash from the community.
Skateboards like Ben Buoncristiano, who have been coming to this skatepark for years, said he felt blindsided by this decision made by the city, and was shocked to see this park getting torn down out of nowhere.
"I was completely devastated. This caught me so off guard because we weren’t even informed. You’d think they would tell the community when something like this is happening, but they didn’t."
Steven Fuchs, another regular at the skatepark, expressed frustration at the lack of transparency.
"With a decision like that—to get rid of something, even if it’s being rebuilt—it feels like everything is happening in the shadows."
After much public outcry, city officials temporarily halted the demolition, but skaters remain frustrated with the city`s lack of communication.
Mayor Johnson said a multi-million dollar plan is in place to revamp Smyrna’s parks, which includes building a new skatepark in George Wright Park.
No timeline has been set for the new park, leaving skateboarders like Dennis Broomell, concerned about their immediate future.
"Nobody was giving us any updates, and then, all of a sudden, they’re tearing it down. It’s hard to know what their true intentions are."
Mayor Johnson told us he has received over 200 calls and emails from people all around the country, who are expressing their frustrations with his decision about this unannounced park demolition.
Local skaters are protesting tonight at George Wright Park- and say they will not let the city take away their park without a fight.
A local skater organized an online petition to save this skatepark, and it has received over 850 signatures so far.
The mayor confirmed that at the next council meeting in October, the city plans to discuss the future of this skatepark- and wants to hear from the public before moving forward with any future plans.