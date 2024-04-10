SMYRNA, DE– Smyrna Police arrested a teen for allegedly pulling on car door handles late Saturday night in the Sunnyside Village apartment complex.
Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity around 10 p.m. April 6.
Police spoke with neighbors and viewed surveillance footage to ascertain a suspect description before canvassing the area for approximately three hours.
Smyrna Police located the suspect in the area of South Street and US-13 around 1 a.m., before he reportedly fled. Officers managed to locate and arrest the suspect, identified as a 17-year-old Townsend resident.
The teen was transported to the Smyrna Police Department headquarters and interviewed, at which time police say he confessed to pulling on car door handles in an effort to steal vehicle contents.
The suspect was processed and released to a parent pending hearing in the Kent County Family Court on the following charges:
Theft under $1,500
Resisting Arrest
Tampering with a Motor Vehicle (3 counts)
Criminal Trespass Third Degree (3 counts)