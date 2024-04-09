KENT COUNTY, Del.- Neighbors are noticing an uptick in attempted break-ins, prompting many to double-check their car door locks, particularly during the night.
Surveillance footage from a Ring camera in Smyrna captured someone attempting to open car doors in near the Sunnyside neighborhood. The individual is seen fleeing after triggering a car alarm, leaving residents frustrated and disheartened. William Sheehan lamented the recurring nature of these incidents, stating, "It happens all the time."
Sheehan expressed a sense of helplessness, remarking, "I don't know how you can stop it... It is just a shame that people don't respect other people's property anymore."
Many people in the area are worried because they don't see a clear solution to the problem. Those who support having more police patrols say it's important for officers to be active, especially late at night when most break-ins happen.
The problem extends beyond Smyrna, with reports emerging from Dover as well. Dover Police Public Information Officer Ryan Schmid revealed that the city experiences an average of 300 to 500 car break-ins annually.
He emphasized the importance of locking car doors and hiding valuables but acknowledged the limitations of such measures. Like others, he underscored the necessity of proactive patrols to deter would-be thieves, stating, "We'll take the report for it obviously, but it is a lot harder when the people are gone."
Despite efforts to raise awareness and enhance security measures, residents continue to fall victim to these crimes. One woman in Smyrna reported money stolen from her car over the past weekend and said she has filed a report with Delaware State Police.