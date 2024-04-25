GEORGETOWN, DE -- Georgetown Little League organizers are speaking out after discovering human feces and needles in dugouts and sheds at the league ballpark.
Georgetown Little League President Mindi Davis went before the Georgetown Town Council at their meeting on Monday to address the issues and voice her concerns.
She tells WBOC, "It's a place for the kids and that's my problem. There's a lot of other places that everyone can go and not at the ball park."
Davis says the problem began four months ago with just trespassing, but has grown increasingly worse since. Davis and volunteers are also finding trash, lighters, food and food wrappers, and even condoms on the property.
"It's hard to catch people when they're coming in and out and they're here at nighttime," says Davis.
The Georgetown Police Department tells us officers do make frequent property checks, and say they've even made a few arrests in the past.
Lieutenant Joel Diaz says it will take effort from the entire community to solve the issue.
"Determining exactly who's out there and who's doing it, that is going to be a matter of contacting people, finding out whether they're unhoused, whether they're people coming through, whether it's somebody trying to hide from other people and this is a spot because it's extremely dark out there," says Diaz.
Davis says the league plans to install more security cameras around the ballpark. They're also considering making all the dugouts transparent and creating a volunteer patrol program.
Davis says for those causing the problem, "I think we need to work on getting them more help, and that will help us in turn."
The police department says the best way for people to help is to keep your eyes open, and call 9-1-1 if you see something suspicious.