DOVER, DE- A proposed toll increase in Delaware could soon cost drivers more to travel the state’s major highways — with out-of-state visitors facing the biggest hit.
Under the Delaware Department of Transportation’s proposal, tolls would rise at four key locations: I-95 at the Maryland state line, the US 301 toll plaza, and Route 1 plazas in Dover and at the Roth Bridge.
If approved, the new rates could take effect as early as the end of the year. DelDOT officials say the changes could generate up to $70 million annually for road and infrastructure projects.
While all drivers would pay more, the increase would be steeper for those without a Delaware-issued E-ZPass.
For example, at Route 1 toll plazas, Delaware E-ZPass users would pay $1.50 on weekdays and $4 on weekends. But out-of-state E-ZPass holders and cash payers would be charged $3 on weekdays and $6 on weekends — nearly double.
Genevieve Burke of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, who was visiting Delaware beaches over the weekend with friends, says the increases feel unnecessary.
“We pass through multiple tolls on the way here already. So if it keeps increasing, that’s not really going to be good for people who make this part of their plans — especially if they’re looking for a cheaper vacation.”
Some out-of-state travelers, like Ryan Heister of Juniata County, Pennsylvania, say they might reconsider visiting altogether.
“It would be an annoyance. Depending on how high it is, I might try to find a way around this part of town.”
But others, like Andrew Goldsmith of Lititz, Pennsylvania, says the increase makes sense.
“Everything’s going up. I’m sure what they pay the guys to work on the highways, and the upkeep of everything is enormous. Somebody’s got to pay for it. I’m okay with it.”
DelDOT officials say toll rates haven’t increased tolls on Route 1 since 2007 and on I-95 since 2014.
C.R. McLeod, with the Delaware Department of Transportation, says the toll hike is necessary due to rising costs and a decline in motor fuel tax revenue — a result of more electric and fuel-efficient vehicles on the road.
“All revenue raised from the increases would be invested directly into maintaining and improving Delaware’s transportation infrastructure. This increased revenue is necessary for us to deliver those projects — to continue building the infrastructure across our state.”
The proposal is part of House Bill 164, which passed the Delaware House last week and now awaits consideration in the state Senate.