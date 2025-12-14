DOVER, DE- It was a snowy Sunday in Dover as neighbors across Kent County dealt with the brunt of the storm, with steady snowfall blanketing neighborhoods throughout the morning.
Many people were out early, clearing driveways, sidewalks, and steps, hoping to stay ahead of the accumulating snow. Shovels hit the ground and salt scattered across walkways as neighbors began cleanup efforts shortly after daybreak.
Anthony Floyd Jr., of Dover, was among those shoveling early before heading to church. He said getting ahead of the snow is key when storms linger.
"I'm here trying to get my shovel to the snow before it really gets bad. It's very imperative that the citizenry here in Delaware, and especially in Dover, prepare early."
Floyd said he had been preparing for days, knowing snowfall like this often requires multiple rounds of shoveling.
"You may have to come back out, but it's better to do it that way. For public safety, people still have to walk."
Others said they didn't expect as much snow overnight.
Shaun Tucker of Dover said he initially underestimated the storm, only to wake up this morning to a winter wonderland outside his window.
"I didn't think it would be too much, so I didn't salt at first. I woke up this morning and decided to come out now and ice and clean off the cars, to make it a little easier."
Plows moved up and down Delaware's major highways throughout the morning, keeping many main roads mostly clear. However, neighbors said the real challenge began once drivers left the highway and entered neighborhood streets.
Shelly Stevens, who was driving in Dover, said conditions changed quickly on side roads.
"The highway was OK — wet, slippery, but OK. Once we hit the side roads, it's not so good. I spun out a little bit coming into the neighborhood."
Other drivers, like Kaitlyn Conway of Dover, agreed, saying side roads remained slick in spots and that caution was necessary.
"My development is pretty snowy. It was a little rocky getting out, but the roads are clear, and people seem to be doing a good job getting them clear... It's a little slippery, so drive a little slow, but for the most part, it's not bad."
The snowfall left Kent County resembling a snow globe, as neighbors continued their cleanup efforts. With temperatures expected to drop on Monday, potentially creating icy conditions, drivers are urged to slow down, use caution, and limit travel if possible.