Forecast updated on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Snow will taper to flurries this evening but it will turn windy and sharply colder later tonight. The weekend will be very cold and windy with low wind chills all of Saturday and Saturday night. Sunshine returns Sunday and then molder weather arrives by Monday and Tuesday, as a warmer weather pattern develops for most of the U.S.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Snow ending early then windy and sharply colder. Low 19°. Wind chills near 5-8° late. Wind: NW 9-18+ mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, windy, and very cold. Passing snow showers possible. High 26-28° Wind: NW 15-30 mph with gusts to 34 mph. Wind chills below 10° early and below 20° all day.
Saturday Night: Clearing, windy, and quite cold. Low 18°. Wind chills near 5-8° late. Wind: NW 14-26 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. High 33. Wind: NW 14-24 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Wind chills below 10° early and below 20° all day.
Forecast Discussion:
The snow will taper to flurries this evening and it will be sharply colder. Winds will be gusty all night and from the NW. Wind gusts to over 25 mph are likely in open areas. Look for low temperatures around 19 degrees by sunrise and wind chills will be below 9 degrees after Midnight.
Saturday will be cold and windy as a new batch of Arctic air arrives. Winds will be very gust with winds over 34 mph at times. High temps. will only be near 29 degrees and wind chill values early and late will be below 10 degrees. We may see some passing light snow showers during the day.
Saturday night will bring clearing skies as dry Arctic air deepens over the area. It will stay very blustery with winds gusting to 28 mph in open areas.
Sunday looks cold with sunshine, but the winds will stay gusty from the NW at 14-26 mph. Look for the temps. to edge a little above freezing for a while in the afternoon. Sunday night looks clear and cold with lows temps. again in the upper teens. The winds will finally diminish Sunday night.
In the long-range: Milder air arrives Monday with highs near 43°. We will warm into the mid-50s on Wednesday and Thursday. Showers are likely Wednesday and Thursday and into Friday with cloudy skies. Mild air will linger into next weekend as well.
The average low for mid-January is 28°, with a high temp. of 45°.