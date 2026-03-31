SNOW HILL, Md. - Snow Hill leaders took action Tuesday night on two town-owned properties with very different pasts but similar redevelopment goals.
At the center of the discussion were the old firehouse downtown and the long-vacant property at 301 Willow St.
The Town Council unanimously adopted the ordinance approving the sale of the old firehouse, moving that property one step closer to private redevelopment. Town Manager Rick Pollitt has said the proposed buyer plans to keep the building available for some community events while also renovating it for commercial and event use.
Pollitt said the town views the firehouse and the Willow Street property as surplus properties that no longer serve a public purpose and are not generating tax revenue in town hands.
“They’re both in very poor shape,” Pollitt said before Tuesday night’s meeting. “The Willow Street property has been vacant and crumbling for a number of years. The firehouse we have used up until the last couple of years, but again, it’s got some serious structural issues that need to be repaired.”
The firehouse sits in a prominent downtown location, and supporters say a new use there could help draw more people into Snow Hill’s business district.
“I am super excited about this,” said Suzanne Timmons, owner of Sassy Girl Boutique. “I almost feel like finally people are discovering the true gem that downtown Snow Hill is.”
Timmons said the proposed event venue and mixed-use concept could bring more visitors into town and benefit nearby businesses.
The property at 301 Willow St. remains earlier in the process, but saw no opposition during its public hearing Tuesday night. Pollitt previously said the proposal calls for restoring the deteriorating structure into its original three-apartment layout.
He also said the building carries historic significance and longstanding ties to Snow Hill’s African American community.
For neighbors nearby, the need for change has been clear for some time.
“It is an eyesore,” said Paul Young, who takes care of the house next door to the Willow Street property. “Every time I park over here and look at it.”
Young said improvement there would make a noticeable difference for the street and surrounding area.
While no final action was taken Tuesday on the Willow Street property, town leaders are expected to revisit the proposal at a future work session in Snow Hill.