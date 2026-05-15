SNOW HILL, Md. – A Snow Hill town council candidate is requesting a recount of absentee ballots already tallied in the 2026 town election, citing concerns about counting procedures ahead of the final certification of results later this month.
In a statement released May 15, Eastern District Council candidate Edwrd S. Lee said he has formally requested a full recount of absentee ballots counted during the May 12 canvass before the remaining 10 absentee ballots are opened on May 26.
Unofficial results from the May 5 general election showed incumbent Councilman Lee trailing challenger Ethan W. Shockley, 76 votes to 72. According to town officials, roughly 35 absentee ballots postmarked by or before Election Day remained to be counted.
Under the town’s election timeline, all but 10 absentee ballots, along with approved provisional ballots, were counted May 12, with the final 10 set for May 26 before results are certified by the Snow Hill Board of Election Supervisors.
Lee said his request is aimed at ensuring “full confidence in the integrity, transparency and accuracy” of the absentee ballot process, noting that the final outcome has not yet been determined.
In his statement, Lee raised concerns about procedures during the May 12 count, saying the Election Committee consisted of four members, but only three were present when counting began. He said a fourth member arrived after ballots had already been opened and tallied, and that he is not aware of any re-verification of ballots after all members were present.
Lee also requested access to absentee ballot envelopes to verify compliance with town requirements regarding postmark deadlines.
The statement stressed that the request is not an allegation of wrongdoing, but rather a call for procedural review before certification of the election.
“At a time when public trust in elections is critically important, transparency and procedural consistency benefit every voter and every candidate, regardless of the final outcome,” Lee said.
Victorious candidates are scheduled to be sworn in at the town’s June 9 meeting.