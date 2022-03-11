SNOW HILL, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating after a Snow Hill man was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the Pocomoke River Friday.
According to MSP, around 11:00 am, 73-year-old Robert Jarrell of Snow Hill was driving on Rt. 12 when, for unknown reasons, his GMC Denali crossed into the opposite lane, drove through a parking lot and crashed into the Pocomoke River. Witnesses notified troopers that the car was completely submerged.
Emergency Responders recovered Jarrell from the river, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered.