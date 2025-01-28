DOVER, DE- Although the snow has mostly melted, many Dover residents are still feeling the impact of the recent winter storm — in the form of $100 citations for failing to clear their sidewalks within the required timeframe.
Bill Holmes, a longtime Dover resident, was one of the many who received a citation. Holmes explained that while his lawn care worker had shoveled his sidewalks, the snowplows came by hours later and pushed the snow back onto them.
"My guy that I have that does my lawn, he also does the sidewalks and he came and shoveled the walks off. And then about 6 or 7 hours later, they came by again with the snow plow, plowed it all in, and then went to plow up the street here and they pushed it right up in here."
The city's current ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared within 12 hours of snowfall.
Holmes, who is elderly and handicapped, said that meeting the 12-hour deadline can be difficult.
"I think we have to keep our sidewalks safe, but instead of 12 hours, maybe they should give us 24 or 36 hours—something like that."
Councilman Brian Lewis, whose constituents were among those affected by the citations, said this is the first time he has seen so many issued following a snowstorm.
"They went out on a I guess you could call it, citation spree. Don't ask me why. Because this has never happened before. As long as I've been down here. And as long as I've been a city councilman in the second district, this is the first time that so many citations have been issued."
In response, Lewis plans to propose an amendment to the ordinance at tonight’s meeting, which he hopes will help resolve the issue for residents.
"Code enforcement officers will put a door hanger on the doorknob, giving residents 24 hours to clear their sidewalk before any citation is issued."
The proposed amendment will be discussed tonight, though no final decision is expected. It will likely be referred to the Safety Advisory and Transportation Committee or the Legislative and Finance Committee for further review.