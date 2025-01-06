HURLOCK, MD - A thick blanket of snow has covered Dorchester County, creating hazardous conditions for drivers across the region.
The snowfall left roads nearly invisible, with lines and barriers obscured, making travel risky. Many drivers underestimated the icy conditions, leading to a day of accidents and rescues for Victor Stylc and his crew.
"It's terrible road conditions. I mean, it's unbelievable," Stylc said. "Everybody's getting pulled off the side of the road by the snow and getting in ditches. We've been pulling people out, fixing trucks all morning."
Stylc and his team pulled out six vehicles before noon, a testament to the treacherous nature of the roads. He noted that overconfidence in driving abilities often plays a role in such incidents.
"They're speeding. They think they got four-wheel drive and can go anywhere, but you can't," Stylc said.
Route 331 heading toward Hurlock, along with neighborhood streets, remained challenging to navigate. Residents like Tanna Dennis and her husband ventured out briefly but quickly returned home after encountering several close calls.
"Visibility is really bad because it's still snowing. There's no lines. There's no road barriers. There's nothing," said Dennis, a Hurlock resident.
Despite efforts by plow crews in North Dorchester, the snowfall outpaced their ability to clear the roads effectively.
"They've definitely maintained the roads to the best of their ability. I think in a state of emergency, you have to take extra precaution," said Trey Short, another Hurlock resident.
Stylc echoed this sentiment, pointing to the challenges posed by the heavy snow.
"It's hard to keep up with it because they don't have the manpower out here. You need the manpower with a storm like this," he said.
For many, the dangerous and unpredictable conditions served as a stark reminder to avoid unnecessary travel. The consensus advice: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.