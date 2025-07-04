DOVER, DE- As Delawareans celebrate the Fourth of July with cookouts, fireworks, and family gatherings, the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is working to keep impaired drivers off the roads through its relaunched Sober Rides program.
The initiative, which aims to prevent impaired driving and promote safety during major celebrations, offers $20 ride-share vouchers valid with Lyft or Uber.
Jason Coleman from the Delaware Office of Highway Safety says the program gives people a safer way to get home and helps protect everyone on Delaware's roadways.
"We know people are going to be celebrating this Fourth of July, and we want people to have a good time."
For the first time since the program's relaunch, the Sober Rides initiative is available on Independence Day.
Vouchers opened for reservation at 8 a.m. on July 4 at MySoberRides.com and can be redeemed from noon on July 4 until 3:30 a.m. on July 5.
Since its relaunch on Thanksgiving Eve 2024, the program has provided vouchers during high-risk holidays such as Thanksgiving Eve, New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, and now the Fourth of July.
Coleman says the response has been encouraging, with many people taking advantage of the safe transportation option.
"Since bringing the program back on Thanksgiving Eve, we've given out 600 rideshare vouchers to help people get home safely."
Since 2022, there have been 641 fatal crashes on Delaware roadways.
Coleman says the numbers are a stark reminder of what's at stake.
"Of those 641 crashes, 39% of those involved impaired driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. That's 250 crashes and 273 people that were tragically killed."
With the holiday weekend in full swing, Delaware State Police are also strengthening enforcement efforts.
Lewis Briggs, with the Delaware State Police, says increased patrols on busy roadways will help keep residents and visitors safe.
"This weekend, as we do throughout the year, we will have increased patrols."
Briggs also reminds people to plan ahead and use programs like Sober Rides when going out to celebrate.
"Having a rideshare service and a sober driver is paramount during a holiday weekend — not just during a holiday weekend, but throughout the year."
The Delaware Office of Highway Safety says all funding for the rideshare vouchers comes from community donations and corporate partners, not state or federal funds.
Office of Highway Safety officials say there is no set number of vouchers available, and they are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the state.