PITTSVILLE, Md. - Pipeline Soccer Club announced plans to expand to Pittsville.
Officials say the new facility will be known as "Pipeline Park" at Strawberry Crossroads. Pipeline Park will reportedly be located at on Morris Road and will feature at least six Bermuda grass fields. It will serve as the home facility of the club's new Eastern Shore Teams, according to club officials.
The club also announced that Rusty Brown will direct Pipeline Shore, which will field select, club and recreation-level teams. Last year, Brown founded Progressive Soccer LLC & Eastern Shore Premier Soccer after serving as the President of Delmarva Blast SC.
“As a soccer coach here on the Eastern Shore for almost 22 years now, I have had the pleasure to work with so many kids and families," said Brown. "I've been fortunate to be able to offer opportunities for kids to play, be a part of a team, build friendships, and grow into amazing people through this great game. I am extremely excited for what's about to happen here on the Eastern Shore! Pipeline Soccer Club has asked me to take the lead on Pipeline Shore and open the door for our kids here on the Eastern Shore to take their game to the next level.”
The club says Brown will be tapping area coaches to select players for Pipeline Shore's teams. Those teams are expected to begin playing in the 2023-24 season. Tryouts begin May 9, according to the club.
Pipeline say they will be adding Tony Butta (Director of North Operations) to be a liaison and help build the club from the ground level.
“After seeing what Pipeline North has done for players in Harford County, I knew my second home had to have the same club and mentality for future players” said Butta. “I am in on the Eastern Shore weekly and hope to help Rusty and the organization develop players in such a great community”
“We are excited to be expanding the Pipeline model to the Eastern Shore of Maryland,” Pipeline Co-founder Sean Rush said. “The club is focused on developing players at all levels with the same style and mentality of our home site in Baltimore and our Pipeline North location in Harford County. Having a director with more than 20 years of experience in the local soccer community and an amazing home facility, we feel this is the perfect location for Pipeline’s third branch.”
You can sign up for Pipeline Shore Tryouts here: https://parentportal.totalglobalsports.com/.../4359/player