SALISBURY, Md. - More than 100 youth softball teams are taking the field in Salisbury this week for the USSSA Eastern National Championships, bringing a boost to local businesses while players and families work to stay safe in high temperatures.
The tournament is in the first week of a three-week run on the Lower Shore. Wicomico Tourism Manager Justin Polizzi said 101 teams are participating this week, with athletes traveling from Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and other locations.
Polizzi said the tournament has been held in Wicomico County and across the Eastern Shore for two decades, making it a cornerstone of the area’s sports tourism efforts.
“This is year 20 for this tournament here in Wicomico County and on the Eastern Shore,” Polizzi said. “So, for us, it’s a staple of what we do.”
The event requires year-round planning and coordination among Wicomico County, Worcester County and Ocean City officials. Polizzi said organizers work to provide a positive experience for both the players and their families while showcasing attractions beyond the softball fields.
Players are also facing another challenge this week as temperatures climb into the 90s.
Members of the Delaware Express team said they are using water, cooling towels, shade and fans in the dugout to stay comfortable between innings. Several players said getting off the field quickly and returning to the shaded dugout has become part of their strategy.
Spectator Krysta Cevette said her family brought additional equipment to help players handle the heat.
“We brought a big bucket with a mister system, a fan system for the kids, and we’re just going to try to keep drinking and probably enjoy some A-C,” Cevette said.
While the athletes compete at the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex and other fields, visiting families are also spending money at hotels, restaurants, stores and attractions across the area.
Jes Shook, general manager of Burnish Beer Co. in Salisbury, said teams often arrive in large groups after their games end. The unpredictable schedules can make staffing difficult, but Shook said the tournament provides valuable business during a season when Salisbury restaurants can be slower than businesses near the beach.
“Salisbury, for the most part, in the summer, whereas it’s busy in Ocean City, we’re slower here,” Shook said. “It definitely helps our summer business.”
The tournament continues through the week, with families preparing for more games, more spending and more time trying to beat the heat.