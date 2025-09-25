Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA... * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 1039 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Smith Point, moving northeast at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Boaters in small craft could be thrown overboard by suddenly higher winds and waves capsizing their vessel. * Locations impacted include... Ewell, Tangier Sound, Smith Island, Southwest Middle Grounds, Crisfield, and Deal Island. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && HAIL...0.00IN; WIND...>34KTS