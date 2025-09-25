SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - The Board of Education for Somerset County Public Schools is holding meetings online after months of tense exchanges with the community during public comment period.
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said it began sending officers to meetings after multiple reports of security concerns.
Parent Joe Hylton was involved in a heated moment during the Board's last in-person open meeting on August 16. Chairman Matthew Lankford requested that officers remove Hylton from the Boardroom for addressing public comment to the audience rather than the Board.
The Board held the September 16 meeting online, advising members of the public to send their comments via email.
"I actually sent them a formal letter and asked them, what are the rules?" Hylton said.
In his letter, Hylton also questioned how the decision aligned with Board of Education Policy 100-12, which states that time be set aside at each monthly meeting for public comment, but regulates conduct and empowers presiding officers to remove people under extreme circumstances.
In an emailed response to Hylton, Chairman Lankford said the decision to conduct virtual board meetings was due to the increased violence, vitriol and disruption.
Lankford went on to address Hylton, writing, "You have violated the Board's civility policy and as a result, we are excited to allow you to make your public comments in writing and to allow the Board an opportunity to address your concerns in writing."
Hylton told WBOC that he had submitted an email to the Board before the September 16 meeting, but had not been acknowledged during the meeting.
The Maryland Office of the Inspector General of Education told WBOC in a statement on Thursday that it is aware that the SCPS-BOE has recently transitioned from an open session format to a virtual meeting setup due to security concerns.
The statement went on to say:
OIGE believes this matter falls under the requirements of Maryland’s Open Meetings Act (OMA), and any concerns should be reported to the Office of the Attorney General.
According to a fact sheet sent by the Office of the Inspector General, Maryland's Open Meeting Act requires that the public be able to access and observe remote meetings as they happen, but it does not entitle them to participate.
Hylton said he is concerned that the move to this forum will escalate the tenuous relationship between the Board and some members of the public.
"When the board is the one that's calling the police on the public, it's kind of strange, after a remark has been made by the board to trigger the public," Hylton said. "Civility is not just for the public, it is also for the board members."
WBOC contacted Somerset County Superintendent Dr. Ava Tasker-Mitchell on Thursday for comment. She deferred to the Board of Education.
Board of Education Chairman Matthew Lankford declined to comment.
The Board of Education is scheduled to meet again, virtually, in special session at 5:30 PM on September 29.