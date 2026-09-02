Somerset County considering policy allowing EMS crews to assist volunteer firefighters at fire scenes

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. — Somerset County officials are working with volunteer fire chiefs on a proposed policy that could allow county EMS crews to provide more support at fire scenes.
The proposed policy would allow EMS crews to assist with basic fire and rescue support activities, including pulling hoses, connecting hydrants and carrying equipment.
County policy currently prohibits EMS crews from helping fire crews with those types of tasks.
John Barnette, president of the Somerset County Fire Chiefs Association, says a majority of county EMS providers are cross-trained as firefighters.
“A lot of times they were…trained as firefighter first,” Barnette said. “Several of them are volunteers here in this department and some are volunteers in other departments here in the county or in the areas where they reside. So they know what to do.”
Barnette says volunteer fire companies across the county are dealing with staffing challenges.
“We are in a situation right now, staffing wise, where we're short staffed on virtually every call, and to have a couple or even one extra person can make a lot of difference,” Barnette told WBOC.
The policy would impact volunteer fire departments and companies in Mount Vernon, Princess Anne, Deal Island and Fairmount.
Charles Oliver of Mount Vernon says having more trained people available could help firefighters at the scene.
“If they like it, it's a very good idea,” Oliver said. “The more people you got that can do the job, the better off it'll be.”
Alicia Freburger of Deal Island says the additional help could be especially beneficial for smaller communities.
“If the EMS can help them in situations and that's something that they want to do, I think it would be a benefit to the community out there and all throughout Somerset County,” Freburger said.
The policy is still in draft form, and there is no timeline yet for implementation. WBOC reached out to the Somerset County Commissioners Office for comment, but we did not hear back.