SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. – Somerset County has lifted its temporary ban on outdoor burning, county officials announced Wednesday.
According to Somerset County Commission President Charles Laird, the moratorium was lifted following recommendations from Somerset County fire chiefs.
While outdoor burning is once again permitted, county officials are urging residents to use extreme caution if they choose to burn outdoors.
The burn ban had been put in place amid dry conditions and concerns about increased fire risk.
County officials did not indicate whether any additional restrictions or monitoring measures will remain in effect but emphasized the importance of safe burning practices.