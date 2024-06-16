SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - The Somerset County Sheriff's Office arrested a Crisfield man for the alleged abuse of two minors.
On Tuesday, June 11th, 38-year-old Felipe Rodriguez, of Crisfield, was arrested following an investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division.
Rodriguez was arrested for the alleged abuse of two minors from 2017 through June 2024. He was charged the following:
- Assault First Degree
-Child Abuse First Degree: Severe Physical Injury
- Assault Second Degree: Aggravated Assault
- Child Abuse Second Degree
- Sex Offense Third Degree
- Sex Abuse Minor: Continuing Course of Conduct
- Sex Abuse
The Somerset County Sheriff's Office say that Rodriguez had his initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner and he was then transported the Somerset County Detention Center where he was held on no bond.
Authorities say the "investigation remains ongoing at this time with the belief that these acts were performed against the victim numerous times over the time period listen above". They urge anyone with information on the investigation to contact the Somerset County Sheriff's Office.