SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - Upcoming mosquito control treatments have been announced for Somerset County.
According to Somerset County officials, the treatments will begin on the evening of Monday, June 9th during the evening hours, weather conditions permitting.
The following communities and areas are set to receive aerial spraying services: Champ, Chance, Dames Quarter, Deal Island, Oriole, St. Stephens and Wenona.
Around 6,978 acres will be treated, officials say. People, pets, and livestock do not need to leave the area during the treatment.
The Mosquito Control Program depends on surveys and monitoring of mosquito larvae and adults to help plan control efforts. These efforts include reducing breeding sites, educating the public, using natural predators, and applying insecticides from planes or ground equipment.