SOMERSET CO., MD - Somerset County Public Schools (SCPS) have announced a new instruction plan for weather closure days aimed to minimize disruptions to academic progress during the school year.
According to SCPS, a new Virtual Day Instruction Plan has been approved by the Board of Education for the 2024-2025 school year. Under the plan, if sever weather prevents in-person attendance, Somerset County students will have a four hours of virtual learning using their school-issued laptops or tablets.
SCPS says the synchronous learning will include math, English, science, and social studies. Teachers will also be available for virtual office hours if students need additional help, according to education officials.
“The Virtual Day Instruction Plan is designed to limit disruptions in academic progress and reduce the need to extend the school year by eliminating make-up days due to weather closures,” SCPS said in a press release Wednesday. “This initiative reflects the system’s commitment to maintaining instructional continuity while prioritizing the safety of students and staff.”
SCPS says attendance on these virtual instruction days will be monitored and students are expected to fully participate. When the Virtual Day Instruction Plan is activated, SCPS says parents can expect notifications through communication channels such as automated phone calls, emails, and the SCPS website.
Superintendent Dr. Tasker-Mitchell noted that SCPS has already used two of their three designated inclement weather days due to flooding. After using the final designated day, the school system will then switch to virtual school days.
“We’re pleased to offer a flexible and safe option for our students that ensures educational consistency throughout the school year,” Tasker-Mitchell said.
More details on the new virtual learning plan can be found here.
WBOC spoke with multiple parents in Somerset County on Wednesday about the new virtual plan. Some parents said the idea was a good way to keep their kids learning even when the weather is bad. Others shared concerns that they would not be able to facilitate the same learning environment as an in-person classroom.
Monique Bivens, a neighbor in Princess Anne, has four children in the school system. She said she's excited for the plan, and that it's frustrating for her kids to finish their work at school after a day off.
"I feel like they should do it," Bivens said. "They should send their tablets and stuff home with the kids so they can do their work."
Patty Green, a neighbor in Crisfield whose kids are grown up, said she understands the need for virtual learning on inclement weather days. However, Green said she thinks the days should be used sparingly, because it's hard to replicate an in-person classroom.
"I think they need to go to school to interact with their teacher and the other students, to learn how to act and how to behave," Green said. "They should only use the virtual learning when it's an absolute have to."