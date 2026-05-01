SOMERSET COUNTY, MD - Patrols for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office will change beginning this weekend.
In April, Sheriff Ronnie Howard announced that 24-hour patrol coverage would be limited to 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Saturday each week beginning on April 30.
"If they want to commit a crime, they can commit a crime on the weekend because they won’t have anyone out,” Somerset community member Patricia Brown said. “That's not right because those sheriffs work extra hard trying to help others and protect us."
Sheriff Howard told WBOC on Friday that Maryland State Police is assured that adequate patrol coverage will be available to handle any call for service.
"If you call 911 and you need law enforcement, you're going to receive a law enforcement officer,” Howard said.
The Princess Anne and Crisfield police departments can also assist if necessary.
"We've traditionally always done that,” Crisfield Police Chief Eric Lee said. “Crisfield Police Department will respond outside the city, if need be, to help out the state police or the sheriff's office."
Somerset County is experiencing challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel. The Sheriff’s office points to compensation, a highly competitive hiring environment, training requirements, and an overall decline in the number of people pursuing law enforcement careers.
"The pay for law enforcement should be a priority. If we don't have enough money in the budget, there are probably other areas that it could be taken from,” another Somerset County community member, Carol Nobel, said.
Police say they are actively working with Somerset County leadership to address these challenges, including the discussion of a potential salary increase in the Fiscal Year 2027 budget. Somerset County Commissioners must approve a budget before FY27 begins on July 1.
The Sheriff’s Office said 24/7 coverage will return as soon as possible.