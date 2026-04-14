PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office has announced a change to their patrol coverage schedule expected at the end of April due to ongoing staffing shortages.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 24-hour patrol coverage will be limited to 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Saturday each week beginning on April 30. The Sheriff’s Office says it will then maintain limited on-call responses for critical public safety needs during the weekend. These include warrant verifications and protective order matters, the office said in a statement on Tuesday.
“This decision was made after careful evaluation of current staffing levels and operational demands,” the sheriff’s office said. “ Maintaining adequate personnel on duty is essential to ensuring both deputy safety and the reliability of emergency response services. Continuing full 24/7 coverage under present conditions would risk compromising both.”
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says it is experiencing significant challenges recruiting and retaining qualified personnel. The office points to compensation, a highly competitive hiring environment, training requirements, and an overall decline in those pursuing law enforcement, among other issues.
Police say they are actively working with Somerset County leadership to address these challenges and say they recognize the impact of the new patrol schedule. Maryland State Police and other allied agencies will be involved in ensuring continued service and to minimize gaps in coverage, the Sheriff’s Office says.
Full service patrols will resume as soon as staffing levels allow, according to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
Somerset County residents are encouraged to continue to report emergencies by calling 911.