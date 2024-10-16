OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Council announced a special event zone will be in place for next year's 2025 Ocean City BikeFest.
The Ocean City Town Council is following a recommendation from the Ocean City Police Chief, voting to have a special event zone for the 2025 BikeFest. The motorcycle event is the biggest rally on the East Coast.
That event zone will mean all speed limits will be 30 miles an hour or less. It will also give the police more authority to keep traffic calm.
This comes after a teenager was hit by a motorcycle at this year's BikeFest in September. 16-year-old Tyler Walsh was critically injured when he was hit by a motorcyclist who was allegedly drunk and speeding as he was crossing Philadelphia Avenue.
